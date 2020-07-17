Rochester Regional Health facilities will now allow support visitors in obstetrics triage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced a new change to their visitation policy for obstetrics: they’re now allowing loved ones and support visitors in triage for pregnant and new moms — that’s the evaluation area where doctors are unclear if a patient is in labor, or needs to be admitted.

Rochester Regional Health doctors said earlier in the pandemic, a lot of the data regarding the virus was unknown and scary. Loved ones and support individuals would’ve had to wait outside triage until the patient was in labor. This policy was in place to maintain social distance.

But with increased preparedness and knowledge, Rochester Regional Health doctors said they’re ready to allow those support visitors back in during the evaluation time (triage) period for patients.

“Now that we see prevalence (of the virus) within Monroe county that has declined, and now that we are clearly and adequately prepared in terms of protection equipment, we change that policy and allow people to be in triage areas throughout our system,” said Dr. Daniel Grace.

Dr. Marcy Mulconry said it’s common for moms and dads to feel anxiety with the pandemic. She said while there’s a lot to still learn about the virus, patients can take comfort in knowing that there is more data from the past several months about the virus, and how it affects pregnancy.

She said some of this new knowledge includes feedback from patients, who said they’ve felt at ease and supported by staff at the hospital.

Even though the experience is a little different with the all of the PPE and COVID-19 precautions, Mulconry said it is still close to what moms would’ve expected before the pandemic.

“It’s still going to be a great experience, we’re still going to take care of them, we love what we do … the experience is close to what they would’ve expected before the pandemic,” said Mulconry.

“The experience is just as meaningful … patients leave the hospital feeling cared for,” she said.