Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 2,300, more than 92,000 confirmed cases as apex looms
by: Kristine Varkony

DALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Reese Witherspoon attends the Draper James Dallas store opening on September 28, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Draper James)

NASHVILLE (WCMH)– Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced today on social media.

The company posted to Instagram Thursday morning:

Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.

The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents.

If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.

