Reed calls for arrest of Cuomo’s top aide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Congressman Tom Reed is calling for the arrest of a top aide in the Cuomo administration.

A report from the New York Post claimed that in a phone conversation, the Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to democratic lawmakers for allegedly withholding the true tally of COVID-19 deaths that occurred in nursing homes.

Other state lawmakers have called for a full investigation into the accusation.