ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Tom Reed took the floor Wednesday to discuss problems he has found with the $1.9 trillion dollar relief package, pointing out what he called the refusal by Democrat leaders to allow discussion on bipartisan amendments to the bill.

“You took the opportunity to put forth an agenda and you didn’t include bipartisan support.”

One of the bipartisan efforts Representative Reed cited convicted inmates would not receive a stimulus check.