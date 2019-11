ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will have a new name for three games next season.

In celebration of the large Latinx community in Rochester, the team will become the Cocos Locos de Rochester.

They will don the name on May 29, July 8 and August 23.

There will be music, dancing and food to celebrate the Latin culture. There is also a part of minor league baseball’s Copa de le Diversion initiative.

Tickets for these special games can be purchased online or by calling 585-454-1001.