REDI planning committee showcase projects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County REDI planning committee will showcase the newly awarded flood resiliency projects.

REDI, or Resilience and Economic Development Initiative works to develop ways of redesigning the local waterfront to prevent future flooding.

Monroe County is receiving an estimate of $43 million in state funding for 33 projects aimed at preventing future flooding and damage.

The funding comes from the state’s initiative.

The showcase will take place at the Irondequoit Town Hall Library at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.