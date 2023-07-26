ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vacant for nearly three decades, the Terrence Building, a 16-story high-rise and former psychiatric hospital in Rochester, has demolition and redevelopment plans in the works.

Bordering on Brighton and Rochester, the tower was once the home of the Rochester State Hospital until it closed in 1995. The building, built in 1959, was one of the largest mental health facilities built in the United States.

Now, plans submitted to the city revealed plans to get rid of the asbestos-filled, abandoned building, along with the existing parking lots and roads.

In its place, plans are being reviewed by the city for a 134-room Hyatt House extended-stay hotel at the location on Elmwood Avenue, with a private internal road network and an on-site parking plan with 132 spaces.

In their plans, developers say shared parking and on-street parking will be encouraged and utilized as needed for overflow.

Rendering of hotel plans submitted to the City of Rochester:

Project information submitted to the City of Rochester.

Developers also included a pedestrian connection to the Elmwood sidewalk as part of their plans. In addition, the hotel has three proposed signs, two facing Elmwood Avenue and the third facing the internal portion of the overall site.

Two future commercial spaces are also planned for the site, according to site proposal documents.

Proposed site plans:

Bob Morgan is listed as the applicant for the project, with the construction firm Taylor The Builders on the development team and Bergmann Associates as the plan preparer. Bob Morgan is a familiar name and developer in Rochester, as last year, Morgan plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.