ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring is here and the Red Wings are stepping in to get the community cleaned up and looking nice around Rochester.

The Clean Sweep is returning in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It’s an annual event where Rochester Red Wings and volunteers spend time cleaning up neighborhoods around the city of Rochester.

Volunteers will meet at Frontier Field Saturday, May 7th, where they will receive their assignments for the day, a t-shirt to commemorate the event, and a breakfast to make sure they are well-fueled before they get to work.

Richard Perrin, Commissioner of Environmental Services for the City of Rochester, says it is all about neighborhood pride.

“We appreciate all of you for being here and showing everyone that the clean sweep truly is a community event that brings the community together – thousands and thousands of city residents together – to celebrate fellowship and neighborhood pride,” Perrin said. “You’re really going to see that Saturday, May 7th.”