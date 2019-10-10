Red meat controversy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mike Hudson of Highland Family Medicine discussed the controversy over a new study about red meat consumption Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“There was a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that essentially said – hey, maybe we’ve gone too far in prior recommendations, that we should cut back on red meat and processed meats,” explained Dr. Hudson. “They found there is evidence saying that there is an association between red meat, processed meat, and cardiovascular disease, diabetes. But they felt that really there wasn’t sufficient evidence and the evidence wasn’t strong enough to support that conclusion, in part, because they said that there’s the confusing factor that generally poor diets also result in a lot of worse health outcomes.”

Dr. Hudson said this is what he recommends to patients. “At this point, I still recommend cutting back on red meat and cutting back on meat in general. We’ve talked in past segments about a whole-food, plant-based diet as kind of the ideal to go towards. I think that even the study’s authors would support saying that, more than anything, being mindful about what you eat is really important. I can’t say 100% guaranteed that cutting back on red meat is going to lessen a person’s risk of developing diabetes according to this study. But I have a lot of other studies that really support saying that eating less meat and eating more plants is going to improve your overall health.”