Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to assist those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Volunteers with the Red Cross headed to Florida on Sunday to assist those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

They’ll be helping set up shelters and hanging out food and clean water. More than 600 volunteers from across the nation are making the trip.

Sarah Perkins, from Pittsford, has made at least 70 trips over the years to provide aid to those affected by natural disasters. Perkins said that while it’s dangerous, it’s rewarding.

“Team safety is the most paramount concern that I have,” Perkins said. “Just making sure they can get around and be safe. I want them all back at the end of the day. There is no greater honor. The reward is all mine, it’s a selfish service.”

Disaster responders deploy at least 14 days. Perkins said she typically stays for about 20.

Other local Red Cross volunteers also making the trip with Perkins include Tom Purnell from Rochester and Richard Stirpe from Webster.

