Red Cross volunteer and Florida resident, both from Rochester, prepare for the storm

As hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the coast, disaster response teams and people in the area are getting ready.

A Rochester resident is heading to Florida with the Red Cross to lead a disaster response team. Meanwhile, one Rochester native who moved to Florida is getting ready for the storm.

Sara Perkins has responded to more than 70 hurricane disasters,. She a retired marine and RIT Teacher. Her first trip was to Katrina.

She left for Florida Sunday morning. She says each disaster has different challenges.

“I’ll be responsible for coordinating all of the damage assessment responders throughout the state. Making sure they’re in the right places at the right time, when it’s safe to go out and we’ll assess each home street by street house by house,” said Sarah Perkins, disaster responder with the Red Cross.

“We’ll smell decomposing organic matter There gonna be challenges just to get to one point to the next because of road conditions and bridge and wash out so team safety is the most paramount concern I have,” said Perkins.

In Florida, people are stocking up on supplies

Kirsten Miller lives in Windermere, 20 minutes outside of Orlando. Originally from Greece, she has already seen crowds at stores and lines gas stations, and supplies are getting harder to find.

“In the gas station, there were guards like directing traffic it was crazy…We have a bunch of cases of water just in case we need any water that is actually good, not tap water. Non-perishable foods, bread, fruits, things like that pretzels. We tried to get a generator but like I said everybody is trying to get one just in case the power does go out,” said Miller.

Miller is keeping a close eye on the storm. Even if the Hurrican passes Florida, rain and heavy winds will impact the area. She learned from the last hurricane and she knows what to do.

“We might board up our windows tomorrow just in case because we did got through Irma two years ago…Our power already went out actually yesterday. It’s back on now but it did go out,” said Miller.

Currently, the storm is over the Bahamas. It is expected to make an impact on Tuesday.

