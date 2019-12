From all of us in the News 8 Weather Center, we wish you the very best this holiday season and a New Year filled with much good health, peace, and many blessings.

The clouds were stubborn to release their hold today, but clear skies took over nicely this afternoon as temperatures remained several degrees above average, in the lower 40s. A massive and complex storm system that is spread from Texas into Lake Superior is bringing rain, snow, and everything inbetween for many across the United States. This storm system will approach overnight and into Sunday. That approach will allow temperatures to remain above freezing overnight and into Sunday, despite the almanac telling us our average low is 20° for late December.Sunday morning will be dry. Rain is expected to enter into Western New York abruptly around lunchtime and move from southwest to northeast through the afternoon. Winds ramp up out of the southeast heading into Monday. While there will be breaks in the showers, expect a good soaking rain through Monday morning with umbrella worthy weather straight through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will stay above average with highs Monday around 50°. Rainfall totals will near an inch and exceed that in many spots across Western New York.