ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a Rochester apartment Tuesday evening on Driving Park Avenue neat Tacoma Street. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department say the first floor apartment was occupied by a family that was able to escape due to its smoke detectors.

“The fire traveled quickly through the first floor and front porch and received heavy fire damage,” firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the first floor and prevent the fire from spreading to the second floor.

Firefighters searched and did not locate anyone on the second floor. The family who lives on the first floor were able to escape without injuries. The Red Cross is assisting four adults and six children.

The RFD says no civilian or firefighter were injured during the fire.