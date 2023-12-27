ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that the gift giving season is winding down it’s time to get rid of the boxes, bows, wrapping paper, and everything else that came with your holiday exchanges. But how much of it, and exactly what should you recycle or just throw out?

While a lot of what’s generated is recyclable, there are some specific things that can’t be recycled. Specifically anything metallic, and yes that includes items with glitter according to Mike Garland the Director of Environmental Services for Monroe County.

“Some of that material has to go to the landfill. Those are things like bows and ribbons, a foil and metal type of metallic type products that we have through various wrapping paper and things of that nature,” said Garland.

That is just a small fraction of what comes in though in the prolific holiday trash season, that lasts longer than many might realize.

“We know, during the holidays it residents generate 25% more trash in recycling during the holidays and that period lasts from November all the way through February. That turns out to be 1 million tons, more of trash and recycling per year that we need to manage properly properly,” said Garland.

With New Years celebrations coming up as well, there are a few more items that get added to the landfill only list.

“We know that people will be hosting parties and we’ll use single-use plastics and solo cups. All of those items that are used plastic utensil solo cups can go right in the trash. They’re not recyclable,” said Garland.

While it may sound like a lot that you can’t recycle, there is plenty more that is recyclable. But keep in mind, the way to determine the recyclability of an item has changed.

“We ask residents to recycle plastics by shape by bottles, jugs, jars and tubs. We no longer rely on the chasing arrows. The recycle symbol that you will see stamped on plastics at it actually has nothing to do with curbside recycling,” said Garland. “Holidays are a great time to purge all those electronics that we’ve accumulated in the basement. Maybe we’re receiving new electronics gifts, whether it’s a television, a computer, or a video game, any of those old electronics can be brought here to the Eco Park free of charge.”

There is also exciting news for pizza lovers as well, the Monroe County Waste Management Eco Park is now accepting entire pizza boxes, greasy or not. The only thing that can’t be in there is any remaining pizza and any wax paper.

For more on what you can and can’t recycle and the hours for drop off at the Monroe County Waste Management Eco Park you check the county’s website.