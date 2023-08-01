ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To celebrate National Farmers Market Week, Monroe County has announced a Recycling Road Show will be stopping at farmer’s markets throughout the County starting this Saturday and running through next Saturday.

The goal is to answer the public’s questions regarding recycling and to help educate them on best practices.

“Offering recycling education for the public at local farm markets makes sense,” said

County Executive Bello. “With farm markets in communities across Monroe County, we

can bring information to people where they live, all while celebrating our farm markets

for their role in stimulating our local economy, increasing access to fresh, nutritional food, and championing sustainability.”

If you bring your recyclables, you’ll receive a free reusable bag.

Market dates and locations are as follows: