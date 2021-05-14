Wegmans recalls Everything Bagel Seasoned Hummus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has recalled its everything bagel seasoned hummus for a “potential presence of small, hard, black foreign material,” according to the store’s website.

Customers can return the product to the service desk and ask for a full refund.

The hummus can be identified by the lot code 211088 and is listed as best before June 13, 2021.

For more information, contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8: a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.