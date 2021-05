ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has recalled some of its bagged ice due to the “potential presence of foreign material.”

Wegmans says there may be metal shavings in some 7-pound bags of ice.

Affected product can be identified by lot codes printed on the bags, reading “ROC 100” or “ROC 104”. If you recently purchased a 7-pound bag of ice from Wegmans, you can return the product to any Wegmans store for a full refund.