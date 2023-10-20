SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Oct. 20, Wegmans issued a recall for Nature’s Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Nature’s Path Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles.

Wegman’s is recalling the products due to possible undeclared peanuts.

The pumpkin spice waffles being recalled have a Best by Date of Oct. 24, and the dark chocolate chip waffles being recalled have a Best by Date of Oct. 26.

These recalled products may be returned to the customer service desk at a Wegman’s location for a full refund.