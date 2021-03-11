Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Toro recalled more than 6,000 Power Max Snowthrowers sold between this past November and January.

The company says they pose an amputation risk. So far, no injuries have been reported. Consumer reports says before you begin clearing a path, put safety first.

“Snow blowers are serious machines that can be dangerous,” Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Home Editor said. “Before you start one up you want to make sure that you’re fully geared up. That means using hearing protection, eye protection for snow and ice and boots that’ll give you a good grip on the ground.”

The company advises people to never ever put their hands inside the chute. If it’s clogged, turn off the snow blower, wait for all of the moving parts to stop, then use a stick or tool to un-clog the machine.