The company Urban Remedy has called some of its tea products in 23 states due to potential Hepatitis A contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, this recall applies to the product Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose, with LOT #1232 and the best buy date of July 17, 2022.

The FDA said that the product may contain fresh organic strawberries linked to the ongoing outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries. This includes potentially contaminated strawberries imported from Baja, California.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. It can range in severity from mild to severe. The illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool.

The recalled tea products were sold in a 12 oz. resealable plastic bottles at various retail stores in CA, NM, VA, CO, WA, OR, CO, NY, PA, AZ, IL, OH, MD, WI, TX, WY, MO, ME, KY, MI, NC, MA, NE, and UT. The products were sold between May 17 to May 29, 022.

Customers who purchased the Urban Remedy tea are asked to dispose of the item or return it to the place of purchase for full credit.

As of June 6, no illnesses had been reported by consumers.