Recall: Dorel Juvenile Group inclined sleepers

(WROC)– Dorel Juvenile Group USA has recalled inclined sleepers due to safety concerns regarding children’s sleep.

The recall was made July 31.

The sleepers are sold at Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, Target, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014 through February 2017 for about $60.

The recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with the model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with the model number BT071DHS. The model numbers can be found under the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad on a label.

The sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, and stand approximately two feet off the floor.

The sleepers are designed for children between the ages of newborn and six months old.

The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple. The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige.

The recall said infant fatalities have been reported.

Those who have these sleepers are encouraged to stop using them and to call the Dorel toll-free 877-657-9546 or text 812-373-6673 anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Customers can also report their products via email to inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com