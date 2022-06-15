(WWTI) — Over 4,000 protein bars that were distributed across the nation are being recalled by Built Brands, LLC after they were potentially contaminated with pathogenic Escherichia coli.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, 4,196 of the company’s “Banana Cream Pie Puffs” protein bars were distributed to 1,049 potential customers through mail orders. The affected bars would have been received by customers after June 6, 2022.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing detected the presence of Escherichia coli. Other products made by Built Brands were tested and indicated that they were not affected and the contamination was an isolated incident, likely resulting from a failure to follow GMP practices.

Although the exact strain has not been determined, customers should not eat the product since it may pose a serious health risk. Pathogenic Escherichia coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. Although most people recover within a week, some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe. No illnesses related to the product have been reported as of June 15.

The product comes in a 40-gram package marked with lot # D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper. Consumers who have purchased the product in question are urged to contact the company at questions@built.com for a full refund or replacement. More information can be found on the FDA website.