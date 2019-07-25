Porter Cable table saws recalled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Porter Cable table saws sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores have been recalled due to posing a fire hazard since the motor could overheat.

The recall was released on Wednesday.

These 10-inch table saws were made by Chang Type and manufactured in Taiwan.

It’s estimated that as many as 258,000 have been sold in the United States.

The table saw model number is PCX362010. The saws have a gray body with black accents.

The table saw that are subject to the recall were ones purchased from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100-$180.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury click here or you can call the Chang Type toll-free phone number (877) 206-7151.