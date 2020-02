(CBS) — Home Depot is issuing a recall of one of its dressers, citing tip-over risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the four-drawer home decorators collection, white-wash chest is unstable if it’s not anchored to the wall.

The dresser could tip over and lead to death or injury of children.

It was sold between May of 2015 and December of last year.

Home Depot is offering a full refund. Owners of the dresser should stop using it immediately if it is not anchored.