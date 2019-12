ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ford is recalling around 262,000 pickup trucks because tailgates on some of the trucks are opening randomly.

The recall covers F-250, 350 and 450 trucks from 2017 though 2019.

The tailgates open unexpectedly because electrical wiring within the tailgate switches can short circuit.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries or car accidents cause by the trucks.