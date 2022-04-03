(WWTI) — B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers due to them containing undeclared egg and milk.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, a customer complaint revealed that foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers were found inside some of the cracker boxes. The recall was made out of concern for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or milk.

Although there have been no allergic reactions reported to date, serious or life-threatening allergic reactions could occur if those affected consume the animal-shaped crackers contained in the recalled boxes. However, the recall affects only 1,855 cases of the product, which may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide.

Specifically, the cases were distributed to customer warehouses located in New York, and well as Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

The description of the recalled lot of 6 oz. Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, with a “best by” date of September 5, 2022 are listed below.

Description Consumer UPC # Size Best By Date Back to Nature Cheddalicious

Cheese Flavored Crackers 8-19898-01491-0 6 oz. SEP 05 2022

(The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)

The FDA clarified that the recall does not apply to any other “best by” dates, sizes, or varieties of Back to Nature products. Those who purchased the recalled product are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information can be found on the FDA website.