2 million dehumidifiers sold at Walmart, Lowe’s recalled over fire hazard

(WTAJ) – More than 2 million dehumidifiers sold at such stores as Walmart and Lowe’s have been recalled because they may catch fire.

The dehumidifiers, manufactured by New Widetech, were sold under multiple well-known name brands including Honeywell and Amana. The recalled dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing burn hazards.

According to a release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers between February 2009 and August 2017 for a price of $120 to $430.

New Widetech knows of 107 cases of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire. The incidents have resulted in about $17 million in property damage, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund by calling toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by going online.

The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

This recall involves brand names including AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The brand name, model number, and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. Click here for a full list of makes and models.