Recall: Stelpro Design Sonoma wall fan heaters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – On Thursday, ASSO and ASSOS Sonoma wall fan heaters were recalled after there were five reports of the heaters overheating, and consequently presenting a fire hazard.

While there have been no reported injuries, those with the heaters are encouraged to remove them and have them replaced. These heaters were manufactured in Canada by Stelpro Design Inc., of Quebec.

There are 3,600 of these fans being sold in the United States.

The fans were distributed nationwide from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $140 to $370.

Those who have questions regarding the fans are encouraged to call 844-783-5776 ext. 1204 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the recall, click here.