RECALL: Hannaford recalls pepperoni snack tray

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS10) – Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for pepperoni snack trays sold through the deli. The supermarket chain says the scale label is missing allergen information.

The impacted products may have been purchased between June 7-10.

Product Name: Pepperoni Snack Tray
Size: 9 oz.
Recalled UPC#: 4126875334
Recalled Lot(s)/product: All lots / All codes

No injuries or illnesses have been reported. Hannaford says customers should not eat the product and may return it to the store for a full refund.

