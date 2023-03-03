ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva business described by its founder as “a company that makes it simple for people to eat real food” closed this week.

RealEats made the announcement on its website and Facebook pages, stating simply “Dear valued customers, RealEats has unfortunately closed. Thank you for your support over the years.”

A Facebook post was directed at employees: “Workforce Development has been contacted, and RealEats employees are urged to utilize its job placement services. You will likely qualify for unemployment benefits and additional job training and placement help.”

In 2019, RealEats won a Grow-NY competition and received $1 million in cash from the state for its pitch to package locally grown food into ‘just heat and eat meals’.

Friday, New York State Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan called on the State Department of Labor and State Attorney General’s Office to investigate the sudden closure that he says came without proper warning.

“What RealEats has done to its employees, their families and our community is disrespectful and inhumane,” wrote Gallahan while claiming the company failed to file a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) before closing and leaving 160 people out of work.

WARN notices are required for companies that employ more than 50 full-time employees.

Read Assemblyman Gallahan’s full letter below

