New Yorkers will need a Real ID if they want to fly domestically after the federal deadline (credit: New York State DMV)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting on May 3, 2023, travelers will need more than a standard drivers license to be able to fly in the United States. The Transportation Security Administration will instead require what’s known as “REAL ID”s or enhanced IDs.

REAL IDs look like standard ID cards, but they have a star or American flag in the corner.

To help explain the change, Commissioner of the New York State DMV Mark Schroeder joined Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday morning. He said the change was made for safety reasons following 9/11.

“There was a commission and the commission came up with rules and guidelines and that is when the Real ID began,” Schroeder said. “So now this is a culmination of us trying to make it very safe for New Yorkers and people in the nation.”

REAL IDs will be required to board domestic flights and to enter some federal buildings and military bases.

Romeo suggested Monroe County residents begin the REAL ID application progress as soon as possible, since it will be done by appointment only.

To learn more about REAL ID, click here.