REAL ID deadline fast approaching, TSA says upgrade now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting October first, state airports will no longer accept standard ID’s for domestic flights, and the Transportation Security Administration is encouraging people to upgrade to the REAL ID-compliant license now rather than later.

The real id act was passed in 2005, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as an increased security measure according to officials.

“It improves the reliability and the accuracy of state issues id’s, licenses, credentials and most important it helps prevent and deter terrorists from using fraudulent id,” said Lisa Farbstein a TSA spokesperson.

The REAL ID-compliant license will have a star and will be required for domestic flights.

It will cost the same as a standard license and can be easily be applied for at local DMV’s, according to assistant deputy county clerk Tim Morrissey.

“For most folks, your bringing in your standard license, your social security card, a certified copy of your U.S. birth certificate and one additional proof of residency,” said Tim Morrissey, assistant deputy county clerk for Monroe County.

For travelers who have not upgraded their ID, another approved document such as a passport or the enhanced license will still work.

If you don’t have any of that, there will be no leeway. You simply won’t catch your flight.

“That could cost you hundreds if not thousands of dollars and that is a very expensive mistake, My advice for you, don’t be that guy,” said Farbstein.

Upgrading to the REAL ID-compliance license is not a requirement for all state residents,

just those looking board domestic flights.

More information can be found here.