BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Department of Justice filing Friday confirmed that the government will seek the death penalty against the Buffalo mass shooter, who murdered 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack at a Tops supermarket in May 2022.

The filing notified the court and lawyers for gunman Payton Gendron that “the United States believes the circumstances … are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified.”

The entire filing can be viewed below.

If the file doesn’t load properly, click here.

The DOJ said it weighed the following statutory threshold factors:

  • Intentional Killing
  • Intentional Infliction of Serious Bodily Injury
  • Intentional Participation in an Act Resulting in Death
  • Intentional Engagement in an Act of Violence, Knowing That the Act Created a Grave Risk of Death to a Person

Additionally, statutory aggravating factors included:

  • Grave Risk of Death to Additional Persons
  • Substantial Planning and Premeditation
  • Vulnerable Victim
  • Multiple Killings and Attempted Killings

Non-statutory aggravating factors were:

  • Victim Impact
  • Injury To Surviving Victims
  • Racially-Motivated Killings
  • Attempt To Incite Violence
  • Selection of Site

Complete coverage on the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting can be found here.

Latest Stories on the Buffalo Mass Shooting