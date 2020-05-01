Re-open protesters descend on NYS Capitol

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year, live briefing continues here
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Duffy, Bello and Dr. Mendoza give an update on reopening efforts
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Re-open protesters descend on NYS Capitol

News

by: Jeff Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The streets are blocked off as protesters converge on the State Capitol in Albany Friday.

Elizabeth from upstate wants the state to reopen for the mental health of people staying home.

The protest is set to start at noon and protesters say that they have closed the streets to make their numbers seem low.

Rita and Carlie left Long Island Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. to come to the re-open protest.
Sam from Cohoes want everyone to follow the science.

12:25 Protesters call for Governor Cuomo to be replaced claiming he is corrupt.

Protesters want the Governor to reopen the state.
New York State Police watch over re-open protesters as they head down state st.

12:35 Protesters demand the Governor open the state so people can eat.

12:40 Protesters claim the numbers are wrong. They also say Cuomo is behaving like a dictator not an elected official.

One of many protesters outside oh the Capitol Friday protesting the closing of New York State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss