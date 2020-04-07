Breaking News
RCSD will receive $20 million less than expected from New York state in 2020-2021

by: , WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District officials learned Tuesday that it will receive $20 million less in state aid than previously anticipated for next year’s budget.

Last week, officials announced that RCSD would get the $35 million needed to finish out the school year without more layoffs. Assemblyman Harry Bronson says that money is secure, but the funding for the upcoming 2020-2021 budget will be dramatically less than expected.

The agreement, passed in the state budget last week, was supposed to give RCSD $35 million per year for 30 years with payments declining by $1.5 million per year. Additionally a fiscal monitor will be put in place until 2023.

The district has been battling a budget deficit of potentially $60 million and local leaders, like RCSD superintendent Terry Dade, and Bronson have both said that $35 million was the “magical number” the district needed to make it through the year.

Receiving $20 million less than expected puts the district in a tight financial spot, once again.

“The Rochester City School District cannot continue to balance their budget by targeting the most vulnerable students and their educators,” said Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski.

In March, Dade presented his budget proposal for 2020-2021, which proposed laying off over 230 positions for the 2020-2021 school year, 190 of those would be teachers. The district has already cut 100 teaching jobs earlier this year. 

District officials are scheduled to present the latest numbers to the School Board Tuesday afternoon.

