ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students, staff and families in partnership with Walgreens.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 12 years and older. There is also a limited supply of the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and over.

The clinics run from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Campus on Edgerton Park and the Franklin Campus on Norton Street.