RCSD reopening forum hacked on Zoom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester City School District’s first parent forum on the 2020-2021 school year was hacked Saturday afternoon.

The forum was held on Zoom and more than 100 families in the RCSD joined the meeting. Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small terminated the forum when she saw racist comments and hurtful symbols appear on the screen during the forum.

The RCSD provided the following statement in regards to Saturday’s incident.

“The Rochester City School District attempted to hold a Family Forum to explain their re-opening plan earlier today. Unfortunately, we had to stop the forum due to unsavory characters “zoom-bombing” the informational meeting.

We apologize for this unfortunate incident, which involved the exposure of racial epithets and other graffiti on the screen. The Rochester City School District condemns such behavior and will work to make sure the upcoming Forums are different in format as to make sure this unfortunate incident does not happen again.

Families are encouraged to go to the following link for some the information that was going to be shared about our reopening plans.”