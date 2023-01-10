ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District confirmed on Tuesday that four staff members are on leave, following leaked security video of a scary incident outside Franklin High School.

According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in the doorway at on Thursday, Jan. 5. No one was injured in the shooting.

Some of the employees on-leave are security safety officers, sources tell News 8.

Dan DiClemente, president of BENTE 2419 (Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees), said this comes at a time where security teams are already stretched thin, and under a heavy workload.

“The mental anguish it takes on them is very stressful, and they’re still trying to support their own families,” he said.

He said one thing that could alleviate their stress, is the implementation of armed school resource officers again (SRO’s). He adds the union has maintained support for revisiting the program, ever since it was cut in 2019.

Board president Cynthia Elliott, on the other hand, said the district isn’t revisiting for a few reasons:

“Because what has happened in the past, some of our schools have used police officers as counselors… we don’t want that to happen so if there has been some kind of altercation, they send them to police, as opposed to trying a preventative way,” she said. “We saw one police officer pick up a female student and slam her to ground.”

Elliott said they’ve been increasing social-emotional support services over the years, and wants to see more collaboration outside the district to address community-based issues.

DeClemente says asking the district about SRO’s, is like “beating a dead horse.”

In the meantime, he’s asking for other things, to help security teams out.

He said there’s about 130 school safety officers across the district – all stretched very thin.

“We’re trying to encourage the district to move in a direction to raise the level of pay, in attempt to beef up security staff in schools,” he said. “I think that under the current administration we have now, in the current leadership, we are in the process of making some headway in those issues.”

DeClemente is also asking the district to not punish any staff members who shared the security footage from last week.

The district says any staff member who shared the security visuals, violated FERPA laws. That stands for family educational rights and privacy act.

On outline of FERPA can be found here on the district’s webpage.

Board members say they’re working to set up another work session with city council, to discuss safety plans moving forward.