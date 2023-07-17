ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District students are getting the chance to learn more about technology jobs through the district’s career and technology education camps.

The mini-camps held at Edison Career and Technology High School are meant to get kids excited about STEAM careers, with programs including coding, esports, drone technology, and more.

Sheldon Cox, Executive Director of Career and Technical Education, says the camps “One, keep kids engaged in school, learning, being around people, being engaged in learning, learning how to use tools or experiencing each other. Also, it makes kids aware of more opportunities to get aware of all the CTE options that are available across the district… And it’s fun. Where else would you learn to fly an airplane, play e-sports, or do some anime drawing?”

These camps go throughout the summer and are geared toward students in grades 5 through 7.

To view more details on the summer programs, visit the RCSD website.