RCSD investigates concerns over a discrepancy in its budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — The Rochester City School Board has notified state officials of a serious discrepancy in its budget.

In a letter to the Chancellor of the State Board of Regents, School Board President Van White said the district is concerned about the findings of a year-end audit for the 2018-2019 school year.

The letter says the concerns may stem from overspending related to increased health insurance costs and spending for special education. The district intends to conduct a further investigation but said it’s notifying community stakeholders in the interest of full transparency.

School superintendent Terry Dade is expected to provide a more detailed assessment at the RCSD board audit committee meeting next month.