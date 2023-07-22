ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local families attended the first annual Health and Wellness Fair in memory of Barbara ‘Punkin’ Love, the mother of Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 Principal Lakisha Taylor.

Many community organizations, including the University of Rochester, Monroe County Department of Health, Fidelis Care, Rochester Black Nurses Association, the Wilmot Cancer Center, and more, showed up for the cause.

All of this is to educate folks on the importance of medical institutions.

Principal Taylor says her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in June of 2022, but she feared the healthcare system and did not seek preventative care. She sadly died just over a month later.

“Had she gone and gotten her screenings that she was supposed to get yearly, she would probably be alive,” says Principal Taylor, “She was afraid of the medical system because of her lack of knowledge about how the system works. So our job we feel like to give back to the community this way in order to honor her.”

Other family members add that if they save even just one life, they will have done their job.