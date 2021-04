Scattered snow showers will continue for parts of the region this afternoon, perhaps mixed with a few rain showers as the ground warms today. These should taper off by later tonight, in the meantime those caught between these lake flakes will see a mix of sun and quick moving clouds.

It's a chilly Earth Day on this Thursday, with the most noticeable impact of the day being the stronger breezes with winds gusting up to 40 mph or higher out of the northwest. This will create wind chills that will keep in the 20s, so keep the winter jackets around.