RCSD held special meeting Tuesday to discuss cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Board of Elections held a special meeting Tuesday evening, weighing some tough decisions ahead.

The school district is facing cuts and other issues after a surprise $30 million budget gap.

In its meeting on Tuesday night, the board talked about cutting extended learning programs — due to a lack of funding for transportation.

The board also discussed potential changes to the hiring process for substitute teachers and the possibility of staffing cuts due to the budget shortfall.