RCSD cuts will be “devastating for students” says Teacher’s Union President

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) The Rochester Teacher’s Association is saying the upcoming cuts to the Rochester City School District budget will have a devastating impact.



With the RCSD facing another potential budget shortfall next year, Superintendent Terry Dade is trying to get ahead of the game and make about $25 to $30 million dollars in cuts.

“Some will be going through (and cutting) vacancies, but there will be layoffs moving forward,” said Dade at a recent November school board meeting.

Dade now plans to make cuts closer to the classroom, about five percent by January 1. It’s something not sitting well with some concerned teachers.



​Adam Urbanski with the Teacher’s Association, says this will be a massive blow to students. “They’ll break up relationships, they’ll consolidate classrooms, they’ll change teachers, or really deprive our students of certain teachers,” says Urbanski.

He says with an estimated 168 positions getting cut, classroom sizes will grow larger and stretch limited resources even further.



“This really does not cut as far away from the classroom as promised,” says Urbanski. He adds there should be measured and patient steps taken to acquire funds. He also thinks cuts should be made elsewhere.

“We don’t see enough reductions at the central office,” says Urbanski.

Urbanski adds students and teachers did not cause this budget crisis, and should not bear the brunt of the pain. He says the district should wait until the end of the school year to make the cuts.

“…And you wouldn’t be disrupting the education and the relationships and the education of the children,” he says.

Urbanski says the Board might be voting on this budget on Thursday, December 5. That meeting is open to the public and begins at 6:30 pm.