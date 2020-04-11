RCSD considering teacher furloughs and other ideas to cut costs in 20/21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester City School District is facing an additional $24 million budget gap for next year. State aide in the age of COVID-19 is getting cut, and it’s left the school district trying to figure out ways to slice costs.

On Tuesday, board members held a brainstorming session and the topic of teacher furloughs was brought up, causing quite the stir among RCSD faculty and staff.

School Board President Van White said furloughs are not the only idea on the table when it comes to cutting the budget.

“I want to remind folks that furloughs was just one of probably during the course of that brainstorming session, one of 20-plus ideas that were put on the table,” White said. “It’s not necessarily the one we’re going to end up with, but if in the final analysis, we have to hold our children as harmless as possible. There may be adults who experience some pain. I want to add there are all kinds of ideas.”

White said other thoughts included: school closures and trimming transportation. He also said there could be some federal funding coming in via the CARES Act.