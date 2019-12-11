RCSD board member calling for teachers of color to be spared in upcoming layoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester school board member said teachers of color should be spared in the upcoming layoffs. She’s speaking out against a state law that requires teachers to be laid off based on seniority, which means a recent push for diversity could be set back.

School board member Judith Davis said she’s been part of efforts to hire a more diverse teaching staff for years. The Rochester Teachers Association recruited black teachers heavily over the past few years, but now they may be the first to go.

Davis said she wants to see all RCSD students succeed, but 80 percent of the district’s children are students of color. Davis said it’s important to focus on getting teachers who look like them, in front of them.

“There are studies that show that educators of colors are more likely to note giftedness among children and are even more likely when they have a relationship and contact with children,” said Davis.

That’s why she wants to change the ‘last hired, first fired’ law and retain teachers of color regardless of seniority.

“My suggestion is to talk with Albany, to share that black and brown population majority districts are a special situation and to ask for an exemption or to amend it in a way that the district is free during a time like this where we’re losing the very teachers we hired over the past couple of years,” she said.

The Rochester Teachers Association president, Adam Urbanski, agreed it’s important for students to be able to identify with their teachers. He also said changing this law may not be the right way to go.

“We are very much in favor of recruiting teachers of color for our students it’s important, but our options are limited by New York State law,” Urbanski said. “There’s some good logic for that law and there’s absolutely no prerogative for any local school district to do anything different than what’s mandated by the law.”

Davis also released some numbers relating to the layoffs and teachers of color. She says 13.2 percent of the teachers being laid off are African American. They represent 12.8 percent of the teacher’s union, meaning the percentage they’re being laid off is higher than the percentage that they make up in the RTA.

The board is set to vote on the layoffs on December 19. Davis didn’t comment on how she’ll vote.