RCSD adding new locations for food distribution

Four new locations make twenty-one pick-up spots in total

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District continues to change the way they operate in order to meet the needs of their families, and starting next week they’re increasing their reach.

Today, Chromebooks were given out at the Douglass Campus to help students learn at home. On Monday, the school will be one of four new locations for people to pick up meals. There are now 21 sites providing those meals.

Pack-and-go breakfast, lunch, and dinner will now be available at the following locations from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday:

  • Douglass Campus, 940 Fernwood Park
  • Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Avenue
  • Roberto Clemente School No. 8, 1180 St. Paul Street
  • Enrico Fermi School No. 17, 158 Orchard Street

The new sites were added in areas where a distribution site wasn’t nearby. Almost 200,000 breakfasts and lunches have been provided by the district, making it one less thing families have to worry about.

“A family can come to any one of the sites, they can pick up breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” says Michael Schmitt, RCSD Chief Operating Officer. “If it’s on a Friday they can take the food for the weekend. So, we’re really providing every opportunity for people to make sure that, to take the food issue off of their concerns. We’re prepared to do this as long as it takes. As long as we’re shut down, we’ll provide all the meals for families and make sure that we give them all the other supports they would need in order to get through this.”

About 100,000 dinners have been provided at the sites, with those meals coming from Foodlink.

The following RCSD schools will continue to serve as meal distribution sites from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday:

  • East Upper and Lower School, 1801 E. Main Street
  • Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus, 625 Scio Street
  • RIA/Jefferson High School Campus, 1 Edgerton Park
  • James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander Street
  • John Williams School No. 5, 555 Plymouth Avenue
  • Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan Street
  • Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street
  • Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Avenue

Meals continue to be served at the following R-Centers, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday:

  • Adams Street, 85 Adams Street
  • Ave D, 200 Avenue D
  • Carter Street, 500 Carter Street
  • Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell Street
  • Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue
  • Flint Street, 271 Flint Street
  • David Gantt, 700 North Street
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Avenue
  • Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Avenue

For further updates and information while schools remain closed in the Rochester City School District, you can visit www.rcsdk12.org/covid19

