RCSD adding new locations for food distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District continues to change the way they operate in order to meet the needs of their families, and starting next week they’re increasing their reach.

Today, Chromebooks were given out at the Douglass Campus to help students learn at home. On Monday, the school will be one of four new locations for people to pick up meals. There are now 21 sites providing those meals.

Pack-and-go breakfast, lunch, and dinner will now be available at the following locations from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday:

Douglass Campus, 940 Fernwood Park

Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45, 1445 Clifford Avenue

Roberto Clemente School No. 8, 1180 St. Paul Street

Enrico Fermi School No. 17, 158 Orchard Street

The new sites were added in areas where a distribution site wasn’t nearby. Almost 200,000 breakfasts and lunches have been provided by the district, making it one less thing families have to worry about.

“A family can come to any one of the sites, they can pick up breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” says Michael Schmitt, RCSD Chief Operating Officer. “If it’s on a Friday they can take the food for the weekend. So, we’re really providing every opportunity for people to make sure that, to take the food issue off of their concerns. We’re prepared to do this as long as it takes. As long as we’re shut down, we’ll provide all the meals for families and make sure that we give them all the other supports they would need in order to get through this.”

About 100,000 dinners have been provided at the sites, with those meals coming from Foodlink.

The following RCSD schools will continue to serve as meal distribution sites from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday to Friday:

East Upper and Lower School, 1801 E. Main Street

Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus, 625 Scio Street

RIA/Jefferson High School Campus, 1 Edgerton Park

James Monroe High School, 164 Alexander Street

John Williams School No. 5, 555 Plymouth Avenue

Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7, 31 Bryan Street

Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee Street

Abelard Reynolds School No. 42, 3330 Lake Avenue

Meals continue to be served at the following R-Centers, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday:

Adams Street, 85 Adams Street

Ave D, 200 Avenue D

Carter Street, 500 Carter Street

Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell Street

Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue

Flint Street, 271 Flint Street

David Gantt, 700 North Street

Trenton and Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Avenue

Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Avenue

For further updates and information while schools remain closed in the Rochester City School District, you can visit www.rcsdk12.org/covid19