ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League Monday issued a consumer alert about potential fraudulent tickets for Hamilton being sold online.

The popular musical returns to Rochester for a two-week run starting November 1. Tickets are still available and start at $49 for balcony seats and $99 for orchestra. RBTL warns that while some premium tickets may reach the $200 range, there are seats going for hundreds or even thousands of dollars on third-party sites.

RBTL encourages buyers to purchase through Ticketmaster.com or the Auditorium Box Office.

RBTL offers the following advice:

• Check that the show/date/venue you are being offered is actually scheduled.

• Check the official seating map of the venue at rbtl.org to be sure seating locations actually exist.

• If you hear a show is “sold-out”, first check with the venue to confirm that is the case.

• You shouldn’t pay more than face-value, but re-sale is legal. Research to see if you’re paying too much.

• If you are scammed, report it! RBTL can’t always fix the problem, but they want to try to help prevent it. Please call the RBTL Box Office at 585-222-5000 or visit in person at 885 East Main Street.

• If you see an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. There are plenty of bogus sites.

• If you purchase tickets, don’t post photos of them online, as it is possible to copy a photo to re-sell.