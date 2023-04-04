ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some big-name shows are part of the M&T Bank 2023-2024 Broadway season, announced Tuesday by the Rochester Broadway Theatre League.

RBTL says that there will be 6 shows total, running for a week or more starting this fall.

September 26-October 8, 2023 – “Frozen,” a Tony-nominated Best Musical.

November 7-19, 2023 – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” ten-time Tony Award winner.

December 12-17, 2023 – “Annie”

January 30-Februrary 4, 2024 – “Ain’t Too Proud,” 12-time Tony Award nominated musical.

February 20-25, 2024 – “Mrs. Doubtfire,” four-time Tony Award winner.

June 4-9, 2024 – “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Ticket packages for the RBTL six-show season are available now and can be purchased at RBTL.org or at the auditorium box office. Tickets for individual shows will be available at a later date.