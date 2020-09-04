Raw sewage mess in basement has one Williamson family demanding town take action

WILLIAMSON, NY (WROC) A smelly situation for one young Williamson family as raw sewage flowed into their basement early last week, the result they say of the town doing pipe work.



Alicia Landgren had six inches of human waste floating around and bubbling up in various parts of the house. She says this all started Monday when the town was doing pipe work outside her home.



“I told them you know, our basement is flooded with sewage,” says Landgren.

She says the town found a collection of random tools and blockages which caused some kind of rupture in the pipes.



“The Chief Operator let us use the pump to at least get the water out. But we can’t move forward with getting anything cleaned because we’re waiting on the town’s insurance company to come with an adjustor,” she says.

And they did Friday morning. But there won’t be any word until after Labor Day. Landgren’s own insurance company says they’ll pay her $2,500, for a $7,500 cleaning job, not including repair work. She wants the town to come in with the rest.

“I just feel that something needs to be done and it’s just not fair,” she says.



Unable to afford a hotel, Landgren says she and her husband will have to live with the overpowering smell. Their 20-month-old baby out of the house with relatives until this can get cleaned up.

“Not having my child is killing me as a mother,” she says.



The Williamson Town Supervisor did tell News 8 this situation has nothing to do with the town at the moment until the insurance companies can assess the situation and come to a conclusion.